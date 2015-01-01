SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bäuerle A, Steinbach J, Schweda A, Beckord J, Hetkamp M, Weismüller B, Kohler H, Musche V, Dörrie N, Teufel M, Skoda EM. J. Prim. Care Community Health 2020; 11: e2150132720953682.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2150132720953682

PMID

32865107

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 is causing an enormous psychological burden for most people. This study aims to assess individual changes in mental health and health status before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, and to explore potential predictors of change.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study in Germany (n = 15 037) were conducted. Demographics, depression and anxiety symptoms (PHQ-2, GAD-2), distress (DT), and health status (EQ-5D-3L) were assessed. Additionally, all instruments used were adapted to measure the participants' mental health and health status before the COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19-related fear, trust in governmental actions to face COVID-19, and the subjective level of information about COVID-19 were examined.

RESULTS: Overall, the participants showed a significant increase in depression and anxiety symptoms, and distress, while health status deteriorated since the COVID-19 outbreak. Impairment in mental health was predicted by COVID-19-related fear. Pre-existing mental illness predicted an increase in depression symptoms and a deterioration in health status. Trust in governmental actions and the subjective level of information predicted less increase in psychological burden.

CONCLUSIONS: Our data revealed that there have been changes in mental health and health status at an individual level since the outbreak of COVID-19. In order to maintain mental health, the observed predictors should be addressed.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; depression; anxiety; COVID-19; changes in mental health; predictors of change

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print