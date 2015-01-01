SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rozalski V, Benning SD. J. Res. Pers. 2019; 82: e103861.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jrp.2019.103861

32863467 PMCID

Personality is related to psychopathology and its higher-order structures, but there is little research regarding neurobiological associations of higher-order psychopathology factors. This study examined the factor structure of a wide range of psychopathology and its associations with both personality and emotional reactivity revealed through the late positive potential (LPP) in a sample of 275 undergraduates. A three-factor structure of psychopathology emerged comprising Internalizing (INT), Externalizing (EXT), and Aberrant Experiences (ABX). EXT predicted aggressive disconstraint, whereas both INT and ABX predicted Alienation and Stress Reaction. INT uniquely predicted low Well-Being, and ABX predicted a rigid absorption combined with interpersonal detachment. ABX correlated with reduced parietal emotional LPP reactivity, whereas INT correlated with stronger frontal LPP reactivity to emotional versus neutral pictures.


emotion; EEG; higher-order; Multidimensional Personality Questionnaire; psychopathology

