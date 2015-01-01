|
Malamut ST, van den Berg YHM, Lansu TAM, Cillessen AHN. J. Youth Adolesc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32865706
Adolescents' popularity and popularity goal have been shown to be related to their aggression and alcohol use. As intervention efforts increasingly aim to focus on prosocial alternatives for youth to gain status, it is essential to have a comprehensive understanding of how popularity and popularity goal are associated with aggression and substance use as well as prosocial behaviors over time.
Language: en
Alcohol use; Aggression; Adolescence; Popularity; Popularity goal; Prosocial behavior