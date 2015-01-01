Abstract

There is a need for a clearer understanding of the factors associated with increased risk of aggression and violence (AV) among people with psychosis and other severe mental illness (SMI) to guide effective prevention and intervention. The current article (1) reviews the literature regarding psychosocial factors associated with AV among individuals with psychosis and other SMI who do not have longstanding antisocial behaviors, (2) proposes an integrative psychosocial model of AV that can be practically applied, and (3) proposes appropriate evidence-based clinical interventions to reduce AV and facilitate recovery. We propose that increased risk for AV among people with psychosis is driven by anger, which is affected by a range of factors including victimization and situational stressors, social rejection or experiences of discrimination, anxious arousal, and hostile attribution bias related to psychosis. The cumulative effect of these systems is exacerbated by co-occurring substance misuse and increased impulsivity, particularly negative urgency. In consideration of the current psychosocial model and existing evidence-based interventions for AV in individuals with psychosis, we propose that trauma-informed interventions that integrate skills training in emotion regulation, social and interpersonal situations, cognitive restructuring and remediation, and modified prolonged exposure may demonstrate the most promise for this population.

