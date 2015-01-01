|
LoSchiavo C, Halkitis PN, Kapadia F. Psychol. Sex. Orientat. Gend. Divers. 2019; 6(4): 399-407.
(Copyright © 2019, American Psychological Association)
32864389 PMCID
Sexual and gender minority populations are significantly more likely to experience verbal and physical victimization in young adulthood. These analyses examine the types, contexts, and sources of lifetime sexual orientation and gender identity victimization (SGV) in a diverse sample of sexual minority men (SMM) and transgender women as well as the extent to which experiences of SGV vary between subgroups of the population.
Language: en
victimization; bias; homophobia; sexual minority; sexual orientation victimization