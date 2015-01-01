Abstract

Measuring attitudes and behaviors associated with sexual consent is crucial to research addressing sexual violence, as lack of consent is a defining feature thereof. This research developed and validated the Process-Based Consent Scale to address concerns associated with missing components of existing consent scales. The factor structure was supported by an exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and subsequent confirmatory factor analysis (CFA). The scale contains three subscales: ongoing consent, communicative sexuality, and subtle coercion.



RESULTS indicated good convergent and concurrent validity. Future research should consider using this tool to measure attitudes and behaviors related to sexual consent and coercion.

