Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this paper was the development of a finite element model of the soldier's head to assess injuries suffered by soldiers during blast under a light armoured vehicle.



METHODS: The application of a multibody wheeled armoured vehicle model, including the crew and their equipment, aenabled the researchers to analyse the most dangerous scenarios of the head injury. These scenarios have been selected for a detailed analysis using the finite element head model which allowed for the examination of dynamic effects on individual head structures. In this paper, the authors described stages of the development of the anatomical finite element head model.



RESULTS: The results of the simulations made it possible to assess parameters determining the head injury of the soldier during the IED explosion. The developed model allows the determination of the parameters of stress, strain and pressure acting on the structures of the human head.



CONCLUSION: In future studies, the model will be used to carry out simulations which will improve the construction of the headgear in order to minimize the possibility of the head injury.

Language: en