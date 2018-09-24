|
Citation
Kohlhoff J, Cibralic S, Wallace N, Morgan S, McMahon C, Hawkins E, Eapen V, Briggs N, Huber A, McNeil C. BMC Psychol. 2020; 8(1): e93.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32867832
Abstract
BACKGROUND: It is common for toddlers to display disruptive behaviors (e.g., tantrums, aggression, irritability) but when these become severe and persistent they can be the start of a trajectory towards poor outcomes in childhood and adolescence. Parent Child Interaction Therapy - Toddler is an intervention model designed to meet the specific developmental needs of toddlers aged 12-24 months presenting with disruptive behaviors.
Keywords
Emotion regulation; Attachment; Circle of security; Disruptive behaviors; Parent-child interaction therapy – toddlers; Toddlers