Brooks RD, Grier T, Jones BH, Chervak MC. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
32868292
INTRODUCTION: Falls/near falls are the second leading cause of hospitalisation and outpatient visits among US Army soldiers. While numerous studies have evaluated fall-related or near fall-related injuries among elderly adults, few have evaluated this association among young adults. The objective of this study is to describe the characteristics and risk factors associated with fall-related or near fall-related injuries among male US Army soldiers.
epidemiology; public health; statistics & research methods