Abstract

The Concussion Office Based Rehabilitation Assessment (COBRA) is a novel tool constructed to ensure a comprehensive assessment of patients who may have sustained a concussion. The SCAT-5 (Sport Concussion Assessment Tool) has long been the gold standard for concussion assessment, however, it was designed as a sideline tool and its utility can be seen to decrease after a few days post-concussion. It also does not prompt evaluation of all the phenotypes of concussion. As such, the COBRA was created to assess the majority of potential manifestations of concussion in the office setting a day or two after an injury has been sustained. The COBRA utilizes the eight phenotypes of concussion as a guide to assess each of the potential biopsychosocial features that can be associated with these injuries and can be used to guide evidence-based treatments. Through early identification of concussion phenotypes, the clinician may start optimal treatment and hopefully prevent prolonged recovery and persisting symptoms.

