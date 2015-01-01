|
Ellis BJ, Shakiba N, Adkins DE, Lester BM. Dev. Psychobiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32869286
External predictive adaptive response (PAR) models assume that developmental exposures to stress carry predictive information about the future state of the environment, and that development of a faster life history (LH) strategy in this context functions to match the individual to this expected harsh state. More recently internal PAR models have proposed that early somatic condition (i.e., physical health) critically regulates development of LH strategies to match expected future somatic condition. Here we test the integrative hypothesis that poor physical health mediates the relation between early adversity and faster LH strategies. Data were drawn from a longitudinal study (birth to age 16; N = 1,388) of mostly African American participants with prenatal substance exposure.
conduct symptoms; early life stress; life history strategy; longitudinal research; physical health; predictive adaptive response; risky sexual behavior