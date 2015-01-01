|
Citation
German SB, Thomas PA, Ruck B, Marshall EG, Davidow AL. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32867868
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on October 29, 2012, resulting in widespread power outages and gasoline shortages. These events led to potentially toxic exposures and the need for information related to poisons/toxins in the environment. This report characterizes the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System (NJPIES) call patterns in the days immediately preceding, during, and after Hurricane Sandy to identify areas in need of public health education and prevention.
Language: en
Keywords
carbon monoxide; hurricane; gasoline