|
Citation
|
Tverdal C, Aarhus M, Andelic N, Skaansar O, Skogen K, Helseth E. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): e45.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32867838
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The vast majority of hospital admitted patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) will have intracranial injury identified by neuroimaging, requiring qualified staff and hospital beds. Moreover, increased pressure in health care services is expected because of an aging population. Thus, a regular evaluation of characteristics of hospital admitted patients with TBI is needed. Oslo TBI Registry - Neurosurgery prospectively register all patients with TBI identified by neuroimaging admitted to a trauma center for southeast part of Norway. The purpose of this study is to describe this patient population with respect to case load, time of admission, age, comorbidity, injury mechanism, injury characteristics, length of stay, and 30-days survival.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; Trauma center; Hospital admission; Neurosurgery