Abstract

Some text parts of the published article (https://doi.org/10.1007/s00414-019-02241-8 )contain uncorrected wording (placeholders). To avoid any misinterpretation, the whole article is published below in full with the corrected data.



The online version of the original article can be found at https://doi.org/10.1007/s00414-019-02241-8



Purpose



Fatal trauma on the neck occurs frequent in forensic cases and often results in fractures of the hyoid-larynx complex. The aim of the present study is to provide an overview of fractures in the hyoid-larynx complex that occur due to fatal trauma on the neck and can be observed by radiological evaluation.



Methods



Radiological images from a forensic radiological database created in the Groene Hart Hospital, Gouda, the Netherlands were used for analysis. Hyoid-larynx complexes were explanted in 284 individuals who accordingly to the forensic pathologist allegedly died from fatal trauma on the neck. These explants were imaged with conventional X-rays in eight directions and a CT scan. Radiological images were analyzed for fractures, dislocations, joints, and anatomical variations by a trained analyst and a radiologist.



Results



In 281/284 cases, the hyoid bone and, in 252/284 cases, the thyroid cartilage could be assessed. In 56 victims (20%), the hyoid bone was fractured, 55 times in the greater horn, 1 fracture in the body. The calcified superior horn of the thyroid showed a fracture in 101 victims (40%). The calcified cricoid cartilage was fractured in one case. Multiple fractures were found in 31/284 cases (11%). Joints between the greater horn and body of the hyoid were present in 74%.



Conclusion



Trauma on the neck leads most frequently to fractures of the superior horn of the thyroid cartilage and second most to fractures in the greater horn of the hyoid bone. (Forensic) radiologists should be aware of uncommon fracture locations, anatomical variations, and dislocations in the hyoid-larynx complex.

Language: en