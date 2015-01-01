SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Baker N, Maude P. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01612840.2020.1806963

32870719

This integrative review explored nursing assessment of youth who self-harm. Eleven papers published between 2000 to 2020 met inclusion criteria. Three themes emerged: "Doctors and nurses' perceptions of assessment of self-harm", "Attitudes and experiences of assessment of self-harm" and "Assessments and outcomes". The ways youth communicate is an important consideration when assessing and planning for care. The metaphor of Narcissus is used to understand youth beliefs, self-image and how they communicate these thoughts. This paper suggests an alternative reading of what young people, who presents with self-harm, are trying to communicate to others and how this is integrated into assessment.


Language: en
