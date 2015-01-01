|
Citation
Lin CY, Broström A, Griffiths MD, Pakpour AH. Internet Interv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32868992 PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Due to the serious situation of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) worldwide, many countries have implemented policies to minimize the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, some of these policies prevent people from physical contact. Consequently, many individuals may rely on social media to obtain information concerning COVID-19. Unfortunately, social media use (especially problematic social media use) may give rise to psychological distress. Therefore, this study thus examined potential psychopathology to explain the association between problematic social media use, psychological distress, and insomnia.
Language: en
Keywords
psychological distress; Iran; COVID-19; fear; insomnia; social media use