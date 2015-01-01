|
Citation
|
Li X, Clarke N, Kim SY, Ray AE, Walters ST, Mun EY. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32870746
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To examine race, gender, and alcohol use level as moderators of the association between protective behavioral strategies (PBS) and alcohol-related problems. Participants: A sample of 12,011 participants who reported recent drinking (87.7% White, 61% Women) from Project INTEGRATE, a study that combined individual participant data (IPD) from 24 brief motivational intervention trials for college students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; brief intervention; college student drinking; integrative data analysis; protective behavioral strategies