Ammerman BA, Wilcox KT, O'Loughlin CM, McCloskey MS. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32869874
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Despite nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) being a prevalent and problematic behavior, only approximately half of those who engage in NSSI disclose their behavior. Yet, limited research has explored the choice to disclose. This study sought to identify if NSSI characteristics, emotional distress, and perceived interpersonal obstacles discriminated between NSSI disclosure status. Exploratory aims also investigated reasons for one's disclosure decision and disclosure contextual factors.
Language: en
self-harm; social support; self-injury; help seeking; self-disclosure