Citation
Burke TA, Ammerman BA, Hamilton JL, Stange JP, Piccirillo M. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 130: 313-320.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32871456
Abstract
Despite the high prevalence of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and resultant physical scarring, few studies have explored the occurrence and psychological implications of concealing NSSI scars. This study examines NSSI scar concealment from the self and others, as well as the cognitive, affective, and self-injury-related correlates of these concealment practices. This study aimed to characterize the extent to which individuals who engage in concealment practices have a history of, or desire to engage in, treatment for NSSI specifically geared towards NSSI scarring. Adults with at least one NSSI scar (N = 278) completed online questionnaires measuring NSSI engagement and scarring, scar concealment behaviors, scar-related cognitions, as well as symptoms of anxiety and depression, and recent suicidal ideation and NSSI urges.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Anxiety; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Scar cognitions; Scar concealment; Scarring