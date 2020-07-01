Abstract

Despite the high prevalence of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and resultant physical scarring, few studies have explored the occurrence and psychological implications of concealing NSSI scars. This study examines NSSI scar concealment from the self and others, as well as the cognitive, affective, and self-injury-related correlates of these concealment practices. This study aimed to characterize the extent to which individuals who engage in concealment practices have a history of, or desire to engage in, treatment for NSSI specifically geared towards NSSI scarring. Adults with at least one NSSI scar (N = 278) completed online questionnaires measuring NSSI engagement and scarring, scar concealment behaviors, scar-related cognitions, as well as symptoms of anxiety and depression, and recent suicidal ideation and NSSI urges.



RESULTS indicate that the degree of scar concealment from the self and from others is associated with greater experiences of negative scar-related cognitions, higher levels of anxiety and depressive symptomatology, and higher severity of NSSI urges. These correlations persisted after accounting for NSSI severity indices, including extent of NSSI scarring, suggesting that scar concealment practices may be important clinical indicators of current distress and potential future self-injury. Future research should explore the extent to which scar concealment practices are longitudinally associated with distress and risk for NSSI maintenance.

Language: en