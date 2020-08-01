Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the effect of removing and reintroducing man-made jumps in terrain parks (TPs), on the proportion of severe injuries among alpine skiers and snowboarders in Québec, Canada.



DESIGN: Quasi-experimental study.



METHODS: Injuries were identified via injury report forms completed by ski patrollers during seasons 2000-2001 to 2016-2017 in Québec ski areas. Severe injuries were defined based on the type of injury or ambulance evacuation. Logistic regression analysis was used to provide adjusted odds ratios (AOR) for the comparison of the time periods before jump removal (PRE) and after jump reintroduction (POST) with the jump removal interval (INT).



RESULTS: Compared with INT, the proportion of severe injuries in PRE was not significantly different (AOR: 1.05; 95% CI: 0.85-1.30), but was higher in POST (AOR: 1.76; 95% CI: 1.24-2.51) for ski areas with jump removal. In ski areas without jump removal, there was no change in PRE (AOR: 0.96; 95% CI: 0.87-1.07) and increased odds of severe injuries in POST (AOR: 1.20; 95% CI: 1.07-1.35). A supplementary analysis suggested that removing jumps from TPs has contributed significantly to a reduction in the proportion of severe injuries. This protective effect appears to decline over time.



CONCLUSIONS: These results do not suggest that removing jumps from TPs as an effective long-term injury prevention strategy in skiing and snowboarding. Collecting data on exposure could improve our understanding of how removing, introducing or reintroducing man-made jumps in TPs is associated with the risk of minor and severe injuries in TPs and on regular trails.

Language: en