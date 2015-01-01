Abstract

In August 2017, the USS Bataan received a mass casualty incident (MCI) of 6 foreign special forces operators after a helicopter crash. All 6 patients were medically evacuated successfully to the USS Bataan, and all patients survived and were successfully returned to their allied country. Four of the patients received whole blood with 2 receiving over 10 units of blood or massive transfusions. One patient required 44 units of blood, and at 1 point in his resuscitation, he received 12 units of whole blood every 30 minutes. Due to administrative factors outside of the ship's control, these 6 patients had prolonged stabilization during the MCI. This factor differentiates this MCI on the USS Bataan from previous cases. Internal medicine trained physicians with their expertise in inpatient care, postsurgical management, and critical care were instrumental in sustaining these casualties in this prolonged stabilization environment. In the era of distributed maritime operations, where casualty-receiving ships will experience more geographic and resource isolation, there is a potential for the need for prolonged stabilization above the 6 to 12-hour window typical of role II platforms. The known increase in cardiac and pulmonary morbidity and mortality with medical evacuation delay highlights the importance of internal medicine physicians in the role II setting. It is critical that we emphasize the inpatient and critical care principles of these patients in the prolonged field care environment.

