Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse and neglect (CAN) has an estimated annual incidence of 1.46% among those ≤3 years old. Prehospital providers (PHPs) report difficulties identifying CAN and the frequency in which PHPs document CAN during prehospital encounters of young children is not known.



OBJECTIVE: To report the percentage of CAN documentation by PHPs during encounters among children ≤3 years in a national dataset and describe the characteristics of this population.



METHODS: This is an analysis of concurrent cases in the 2017-18 National Emergency Medical Services Information System (NEMSIS) database. We identified children ≤3 years old with ICD-10-CM codes specific for CAN including codes for physical and sexual abuse as well as neglect. We examined patient demographics including race, gender, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) primary and secondary impression, associated symptoms, anatomic location of chief complaint, and cause of injury. Our primary outcome is the percentage of CAN reported as an EMS primary or secondary impression; secondary outcomes include proportion of children with each subtype of abuse, the description of patients by demographic information, anatomic location of injury, and associated symptoms.



RESULTS: There were 498,555 for children ≤3 years old, of which 522 had an impression of CAN (0.10%). Within our cohort, 43% were <1 year of age, 51% were male. The most common anatomic location of injury was general/global (29.7%), followed by head (23.5%) and extremity (14%). The most common symptoms reported by PHPs are those associated with injury including codes for injury, burn, fracture, cutaneous findings, hemorrhage, or pain (n = 244, 63%). Pain is the most commonly reported symptom (n = 110). Few encounters specified vomiting, seizure, or disordered breathing as symptoms (1, 1, and 5.4%, respectively). Interestingly, 28.2% (27/124) of cases in our cohort were related to sexual abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: The percentage of PHP documentation of CAN among children ≤3 years of age is very low. Among those with an EMS primary impression of CAN, documentation is primarily associated with findings of injury whereas documentation of nonspecific symptoms such as vomiting and seizure is infrequent. These findings suggest that recognition of abuse primarily occurs in young patients with overt signs of trauma.

