Abstract

BACKGROUND: Malocclusion is a highly prevalent public health problem, and several studies have shown its negative correlation with quality of life, self-esteem, and social perceptions. However, its association with bullying is still controversial.



OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the relationship between malocclusion and bullying in children and adolescents.



SEARCH METHODS: The databases used for the electronic researches were PubMed, Scopus, Lilacs/BBO, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library. Grey literature was reviewed through Open Grey literature with no language or date restrictions. Selection criteria, based on the PECO strategy, were considered eligible observational studies that included schoolchildren or adolescents (P) with malocclusion (E), compared to those with normal occlusion (C), in which the relationship between malocclusion and bullying was determined (O).



DATA COLLECTION AND ANALYSIS: Risk of bias evaluation was made for the qualitative synthesis by the Fowkes and Fulton criteria. Data regarding the age of participants and types of malocclusion and of bullying were extracted among other reported data. The quality of the evidence analyzed was evaluated through the GRADE approach.



RESULTS: From 2744 articles identified in databases, nine met the eligibility criteria and were included in present systematic review, of which two studies were judged with methodological soundness. The quality of the evidence was classified as very low due to very serious problems for "risk of bias" and "other considerations" and serious problems of "indirectness". The age of participants ranged from 9 to 34 years considering a cohort study, with a bullying recalling perspective. Malocclusion was both evaluated by researchers and self-reported by participants addressing dentofacial characteristics mostly related to the incisors relationship. All studies evaluated the verbal type of bullying, while 3 also considered physical type. Both types were reported as related to malocclusion, although the results showed that extreme maxillary overjet (> 4 mm, > 6 mm, > 9 mm), extreme deep overbite, and having space between anterior teeth or missing teeth were the types of malocclusion with the strongest relations to bullying.



CONCLUSIONS: With very low certainty of evidence, the results of this systematic review suggest that conspicuous extreme malocclusion may be related to the occurrence of bullying among children and adolescents.

