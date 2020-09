Abstract

OBJECTIVE AND METHOD: A case series of three patients with Delusional Misidentification Syndroms (DMS) and violent behavior is presented with respect to the correlation between DMS and violence as well as to the management of such occurrences.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSION: DMS could be one of the reasons for violent behavior of patients with psychiatric disorders. In such case violent behavior is not just restricted to intimates and relatives but also turns on non-familiar caregivers. DMS could be a risk factor for violent behavior and should therefore be registered with help of a nuanced psychopathological exploration at the time of clinical admission and in course of treatment. Moreover risk assessment tools and safety measures (e. g. medication, monitoring) could be considered for patients with DMS.

Language: de