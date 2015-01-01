Abstract

Identifying those who engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) rely heavily on self-disclosure. However, less than half of those who engage in NSSI disclose their self-injurious behavior often due to the fear of negative reaction. This study examined how perceived reactions to NSSI disclosure (i.e., 'negative reactions', 'tangible aid,' and 'emotional support') may be associated with suicide risk through depression. Participants were 385 undergraduate students who had a lifetime history of engaging in and disclosing at least one of their NSSI acts. Perceived reactions to NSSI disclosure were assessed through the Self-injury Social Reactions Questionnaire; suicide risk was assessed through the Suicidal Behavior Questionnaire Revised; depression was assessed through the Beck Depression Inventory-II. Path analyses were conducted to examine the indirect effects of perceived reactions to NSSI disclosure on suicide risk through depression. Exploratory analyses of independent models examining each reaction separately were conducted as well. In the full model, negative reactions and emotional support were indirectly associated with suicide risk through depression. In the independent models, all three reaction types were associated with suicide risk through depression. The current study elucidates a potential mechanism in which specific perceived reactions to NSSI disclosure may influence one's suicide risk.

Language: en