Abstract

The #MeToo and Time's Up movements have sparked a significant cultural shift in the United States around sexual harassment and abuse by creating an environment of support, rather than one that punishes and silences women and men who come forward to tell their stories about abuse of all kinds. The Cape Verdean community faces a variety of complex challenges and barriers in addressing intimate partner violence. This article chronicles my experiences reporting the study findings from the Cape Verdean Women's Project (CVWP), which included Cape Verdean women's perceptions of intimate violence and their recommendations for social change.

Language: en