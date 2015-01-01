SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thomas DM. Violence Against Women 2020; 26(14): 1790-1811.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220942845

PMID

32869732

Abstract

The #MeToo and Time's Up movements have sparked a significant cultural shift in the United States around sexual harassment and abuse by creating an environment of support, rather than one that punishes and silences women and men who come forward to tell their stories about abuse of all kinds. The Cape Verdean community faces a variety of complex challenges and barriers in addressing intimate partner violence. This article chronicles my experiences reporting the study findings from the Cape Verdean Women's Project (CVWP), which included Cape Verdean women's perceptions of intimate violence and their recommendations for social change.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; #MeToo; Cape Verdean women; Time’s Up movement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print