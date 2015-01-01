SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arias G, Dennis C, Loo S, Lazier AL, Moye KD, Moye K, O'Connor C, Rich A, Weinberg M, Butler JD. Violence Against Women 2020; 26(14): 1771-1789.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220942835

PMID

32869733

Abstract

This article examines the experience of eight graduate students in the drama therapy program at Lesley University when creating and performing a theater piece centered around gender-based violence. The performance piece, A Space to Speak, used the performers' real-life stories to highlight their vastly different, yet strikingly similar, experiences and invited the audience to examine their own relationship to those stories. A description of the process used to create and perform the piece is followed by a discussion of the impact the process had on the performers and audience members.


Language: en

Keywords

gender-based violence; performance; devised theater; drama therapy; performance ethnography; therapeutic theater

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print