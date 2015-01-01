|
Citation
|
Arias G, Dennis C, Loo S, Lazier AL, Moye KD, Moye K, O'Connor C, Rich A, Weinberg M, Butler JD. Violence Against Women 2020; 26(14): 1771-1789.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32869733
|
Abstract
|
This article examines the experience of eight graduate students in the drama therapy program at Lesley University when creating and performing a theater piece centered around gender-based violence. The performance piece, A Space to Speak, used the performers' real-life stories to highlight their vastly different, yet strikingly similar, experiences and invited the audience to examine their own relationship to those stories. A description of the process used to create and perform the piece is followed by a discussion of the impact the process had on the performers and audience members.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender-based violence; performance; devised theater; drama therapy; performance ethnography; therapeutic theater