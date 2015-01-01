SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ghosh P. Violence Against Women 2020; 26(14): 1751-1759.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220942840

PMID

32869735

Abstract

Nagaland has witnessed violent conflict for over five decades. It is a heavily militarized space where draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act allow army personnel to go unchallenged even after committing violent crimes. Few women have used their tradition-specific gendered role strategically to subvert gender norms and exhibit agency against violence within the conflict situation and the systemic violence that bars them from entering the public-political sphere. This article studies how women from the Naga tribal communities use their tradition-specific gender roles of motherhood to gain agency and resist the formation of a hostile, gendered social space.


Language: en

Keywords

armed conflict; gender roles; Nagaland

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print