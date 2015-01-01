SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Georges DL. Violence Against Women 2020; 26(14): 1812-1816.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220942831

PMID

32869736

Abstract

I think what unites the given poems is a desire to interrogate oppressive language used as an attempt to regulate the power/humanity of or to control women, particularly Black and Brown women, myself included. This speech comes in many forms: whether in a reckless and racist tweet we see coming from the current U.S. President, a catcall on the street, a little ole micro-aggressive comment in the workplace, or in the instances taken up by the poems.


Language: en

Keywords

documentary poetics; docupoetry; poetry of witness

