Citation
Georges DL. Violence Against Women 2020; 26(14): 1812-1816.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32869736
Abstract
I think what unites the given poems is a desire to interrogate oppressive language used as an attempt to regulate the power/humanity of or to control women, particularly Black and Brown women, myself included. This speech comes in many forms: whether in a reckless and racist tweet we see coming from the current U.S. President, a catcall on the street, a little ole micro-aggressive comment in the workplace, or in the instances taken up by the poems.
Language: en
Keywords
documentary poetics; docupoetry; poetry of witness