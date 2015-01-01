Abstract

Active immunization is an emerging potential modality to combat fatal overdose amid the opioid epidemic. In this study, we described the design, synthesis, formulation, and animal testing of an eﬃcacious vaccine against fentanyl. The vaccine formulation is composed of a novel fentanyl hapten conjugated to tetanus toxoid (TT) and adjuvanted with liposomes containing monophosphoryl lipid A adsorbed on aluminum hydroxide. The linker and haptenN-phenyl-N-(1-(4-(3- (tritylthio)propanamido)phenethyl)piperidin-4-yl)propionamide were conjugated sequentially to TT using amine-N-hydroxysucci- nimide-ester and thiol−maleimide reaction chemistries, respectively. Conjugation was facile, eﬃcient, and reproducible with a protein recovery of >98% and a hapten density of 30−35 per carrier protein molecule. In mice, immunization induced high and robust antibody endpoint titers in the order of >106against the hapten. The antisera bound fentanyl, carfentanil, cyclopropyl fentanyl,para-ﬂuorofentanyl, and furanyl fentanylin vitrowith antibody-drug dissociation constants in the range of 0.36−4.66 nM. No cross-reactivity to naloxone, naltrexone, methadone, or buprenorphine was observed.In vivo, immunization shifted the antinociceptive dose−response curve of fentanyl to higher doses. Collectively, these preclinical results showcased the desired traits of a potential vaccine against fentanyl and demonstrated the feasibility of immunization to combat fentanyl-induced eﬀects.



KEYWORDS:fentanyl, opioid vaccine, ALF, conjugate vaccine, fentanyl analogues

Language: en