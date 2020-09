Abstract

PURPOSE: To report a case of penetrating ocular injury due to automobile rear-view side-mirror.



Observations: This is a case of a 49-year-old male who developed penetrating eye injury with a full thickness corneal laceration after isolated motor vehicle damage to the rear-view side-mirror. This patient subsequently required surgical repair of the corneal laceration and likely will need further surgical interventions in the future for ocular rehabilitation.



Conclusions and Importance: Our case of rear-view side mirror caused injury and those previously reported highlight an area of opportunity for injury prevention.

Language: en