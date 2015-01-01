Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To implement an Integrated TBI Screening Clinic (ITSC) during the mandatory TBI evaluation process at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Referral outcomes were examined regarding Veterans who were determined to need a full neuropsychological evaluation versus those for whom mental health treatment was clinically indicated. Correlations among cognitive measures, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and insomnia symptoms were also examined.



METHOD: This study was a retrospective chart review study that included 138 Veterans seen between 2011 and 2014 in a post-deployment primary care clinic. Descriptive statistics and correlations were completed using the: screening Module of the Neuropsychological Assessment Battery (S-NAB), PTSD Checklist-Military version (PCL-M), Beck Depression Inventory-II (BDI-II), Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI), and Insomnia Severity Index (ISI).



RESULTS: 19.8% of Veterans required a referral for a full neuropsychological exam and 72.7% were referred for additional mental health services (with some Veterans being referred to both). Significant correlations were found among higher PTSD, depression, anxiety symptoms, with poorer attention and memory (all p <.05). Only PTSD was significantly correlated with poorer executive functioning (r = 0.19, p <.05).



CONCLUSION: Integration of a multidisciplinary neuropsychological screening exam during a primary care visit with OEF/OIF Veterans may assist in better delineating symptoms.

