SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Goleński D, Kuliczkowski M, Karpiewska A, Bochyński P, Dobosz T. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2020; 70(1): 78-90.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)

DOI

10.5114/amsik.2020.97802

PMID

32876422

Abstract

The paper discusses the gauge ammunition used in shooting sports, dedicated for Olympic and non-Olympic shooting disciplines. The following disciplines are addressed: trap, skeet, parcour, shooting animal silhouette targets (stationary or moving) and western competition. Ammunition used in these disciplines, especially produced in Poland, is discussed as well.


Language: en

Keywords

gauge caliber; shooting sports; sports ammunition

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print