|
Citation
|
Goleński D, Kuliczkowski M, Karpiewska A, Bochyński P, Dobosz T. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2020; 70(1): 78-90.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32876422
|
Abstract
|
The paper discusses the gauge ammunition used in shooting sports, dedicated for Olympic and non-Olympic shooting disciplines. The following disciplines are addressed: trap, skeet, parcour, shooting animal silhouette targets (stationary or moving) and western competition. Ammunition used in these disciplines, especially produced in Poland, is discussed as well.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gauge caliber; shooting sports; sports ammunition