BACKGROUND: Investigations may be undertaken into mental healthcare related homicides to ascertain if lessons can be learned to prevent the chance of recurrence. Families of victims are variably involved in serious incident reviews. Their perspectives on the inquiry process have rarely been studied.



AIMS: To explore the experiences of investigative processes from the perspectives of family members of homicide victims killed by a mental health patient to better inform the process of conducting inquiries.



METHOD: The study design was informed by interpretive description methodology. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with five families whose loved one had been killed by a mental health patient and where there had been a subsequent inquiry process in New Zealand. Data were analysed using an inductive approach.



RESULTS: Families in this study felt excluded, marginalised and disempowered by mental health inquires. The data highlight these families' perspectives, particularly on the importance of a clear process of inquiry, and of actions by healthcare providers that indicate restorative intent.



CONCLUSIONS: Families in this study were united in reporting that they felt excluded from mental health inquiries. We suggest that the inclusion of families' perspectives should be a key consideration in the conduct of mental health inquiries. There may be benefit from inquiries that communicate a clear process of investigation that reflects restorative intent, acknowledges victims, provides appropriate apologies and gives families opportunities to contribute.

