Silva AF, Estrela FM, Soares CFSE, Magalhães JRF, Lima NS, Morais AC, Gomes NP, Lima VLA. Cien. Saude Colet. 2020; 25(9): 3475-3480.

(Copyright © 2020, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)

10.1590/1413-81232020259.16132020

32876252

The study aims to identify marital violence precipitating/intensifying elements during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a narrative review of the literature, and the search was carried out in May 2020. We employed the PubCovid-19 platform, which is indexed in the United States National Library of Medicine (PubMed) and the Excerpta Medica (EMBASE) database. English descriptors "Domestic violence", "COVID-19", and "Intimate Partner Violence" were used in the search, and nine papers were selected for full-text reading. Three empirical categories were elaborated from the exploration of the selected material: Economic instability, Alcohol and other drugs use/abuse, and Weaker women's support network. Support networks for women in situations of marital violence should be expanded in this pandemic context, with emphasis on the use of digital technologies as possible tools for screening pandemic-related violence cases.


