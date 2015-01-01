SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patchana T, Taka TM, Ghanchi H, Wiginton J, Wacker M. Cureus 2020; 12(7): e9460.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.9460

PMID

32874792 PMCID

Abstract

We present a case of a nail gun injury penetrating the right maxillary sinus and frontal lobe with complaints of headache and right eye blindness. After surgical removal and treatment, there were no neurological deficits aside from the persistence of right eye blindness that the patient initially presented with. Our report describes the patient's clinical course, the multidisciplinary medical and surgical management, along with the clinical workup and important mental health considerations for patients presenting with intracranial nail gun injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

brain projectile; nail gun; projectile; work place trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print