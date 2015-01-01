|
Citation
|
Blanc J, Eugene D, Louis EF, Cadichon JM, Joseph J, Pierre A, Laine R, Alexandre M, Huang KY. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2020; 22(11): e57.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32876808
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: There is evidence that the exposure to a major natural disaster such as the 2010 earthquake in Haiti may have devastating short- and long-term effects on children's mental health and overall development. This review summarizes what has been reported in the past 3 years (2017-2020) regarding emotional, psychological, and behavioral effects of exposure to this particular earthquake on children 10 years and older.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Psychological; Behavioral impairments; Emotional; Haiti 2010 earthquake