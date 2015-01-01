CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Anstis S. Iperception 2020; 11(3): e2041669520937029.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Pion)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32874528 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Peripherally viewed targets moved around against a background of random dynamic noise. Slow movements were visible, fast movements were not. Thus, a target that repetitively drifted to the right and snapped back appeared to drift endlessly to the right with no visible snapbacks.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
noise; illusion; motion; peripheral vision