Anstis S. Iperception 2020; 11(3): e2041669520937029.

(Copyright © 2020, Pion)

10.1177/2041669520937029

32874528 PMCID

Peripherally viewed targets moved around against a background of random dynamic noise. Slow movements were visible, fast movements were not. Thus, a target that repetitively drifted to the right and snapped back appeared to drift endlessly to the right with no visible snapbacks.


Language: en

noise; illusion; motion; peripheral vision

