Abstract

INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 has emerged as a medical threat to mankind, with a serious disruption of lifestyle in 2020. This has not only changed the way we live and work but has also changed the pattern of hospital admissions and medical care. To see if there was significant change in the pattern and management of trauma in our region, we evaluated data from our centre for the lockdown period and compared it with data from the previous year, and also with some available international data.



Methods: We collated data from our Tertiary care hospital for two periods, i.e. from 25th March 2020 to 3rd May 2020 signifying strict lockdown and then from 4th May to 31st May during which some conditional relaxations were given. This was compared to data from similar periods in 2019. We looked at patient demographics, fracture types, injury mechanisms, and even changes in treatment protocols.



Results: Significant reductions in caseloads were noted; open injuries were less, road accidents were infrequent, but cases due to falls, especially children and the elderly were still seen, although slightly reduced. The plan to minimize operative interventions could not be fully implemented due to complex nature of trauma seen by us. Only one case of bilateral amputation turned out to be positive, with no infectious consequences to the treating staff.



Conclusions: COVID-19 pandemic led to significant reductions in trauma caseload and change in injury patterns. Doctor responses and patient management needs significant alteration to prevent spread of disease.

