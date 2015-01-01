|
Miller MS, D'Andrea MR, Wang E, Singer EK, Baranowski KA. Int. J. Legal Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32875395
BACKGROUND: Asylum seekers report exposure to human rights violations associated with a range of psychological and medical sequelae. Clinical evaluators can provide forensic evaluations that document evidence associated with their reports of persecution. The aim of this study was to characterize the forms of abuse experienced by asylum seekers, the psychological consequences of abuse, and the frequency with which clinician-evaluators found evidence that corroborated asylum seekers' reports.
Asylum seekers; Forensic evidence; Gender-based violence; Human rights