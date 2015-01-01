Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In an attempt to describe composite scales relating to sexual norms, we present their structure, psychosocial determinants, and the association with adolescent sexual initiation.



METHODS: A representative sample of Polish students was surveyed in 2015 (n = 1024, mean age 17.8 ± 0.31). Three scales of sexual norms were identified using principal component analysis. Logistic regression and path models were applied.



RESULTS: The scales concerning stereotype gender norms, as well as restrictive and permissive sexual norms, were developed. Restrictive norms lead to later sexual initiation and were more frequent in combination with love for the first partner. The variability of all the indices was significantly correlated with the peer environment. A number of direct and indirect paths were found among the above indices, family relationships (support, communication), and socio-emotional strengths, such as the meaning of life, coherence, and self-esteem.



CONCLUSIONS: The norms of sexual morality should be included in the analysis of the determinants of adolescent sexual behaviours along with an investigation of complex causal models. The results may contribute to improvement in sexual health promotion.

