Milner A, Scovelle AJ, Hewitt B, Maheen H, Ruppanner L, King TL. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 276: 495-500.
32871680
BACKGROUND: Increasing gender equality remains an imperative for countries and organisations worldwide, and is associated with the improved life outcomes of men and women. Unlike many health and wellbeing indicators, death by suicide is more common among men, but suicidal behaviours are more common among women. Understanding of the relationship between gender equality and suicide is inchoate, and limited to cross-sectional work. We sought to address this gap by examining within-country changes in gender equality over time, in relation to suicide rates.
Gender; Suicide; Fixed effects; Gender equality; Panel study