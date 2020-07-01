Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nurses have high rates of sleep problems, and higher risk of suicide than the general population. However, there is no empirical evidence showing the extent to which sleep problems among nurses are related to suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Multistage stratified cluster sampling was performed to recruit nurses from tertiary hospitals in Shandong, China. Item 9 of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 was used to assess suicidal ideation. The Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index was used to assess different subtypes of sleep problems.



RESULTS: Overall prevalence of suicidal ideation among the sample was 10.8%. Nurses with sleep problems were at high risk for suicidal ideation (bOR = 1.79, 95% CI = 1.20-2.65). Among different sleep problem subtypes, only "cannot breathe comfortably" was independently related to suicidal ideation. Different subtypes of sleep problems had cumulative effects on suicidal ideation: the more subtypes of sleep problems nurses experienced, the higher the likelihood of suicidal ideation.



LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional study design prevents inferring causation, and the use of self-report measures may lead to recall bias. Other physical/mental conditions, besides depression, were not assessed. Statistical power may have been insufficient due to the small sub-sample who reported suicidal ideation. Also, the generalizability of the results is limited, as the sample only comprised nurses in tertiary hospitals.



CONCLUSIONS: Nurses experiencing sleep problems were associated with increased likelihood of suicidal ideation. It may be beneficial to incorporate sleep problems into routine screening and intervention for suicide prevention in clinical practice.

