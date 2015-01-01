Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess depressive symptoms as a mediator in the association between polyvictimization and recurrent falling.



METHODS: Using data from the Salud, Bienestar y Envejecimiento (Health, Well-being, and Aging) Ecuador Study, we analyzed community-dwelling adults 60 years and older (n = 5227). Recurrent falling was determined as ≥2 falls during the prior 12 months. Polyvictimization was determined as a history of ≥2 types of abuse. The mediator was depressive symptoms. Mediation analyses were based on the VanderWeele method.



RESULTS: Polyvictimization was significantly associated with higher odds of recurrent falling, and odds ratio (OR) = 1.45 (95% confidence intervals [CI] 1.20-1.76). Higher depressive symptoms increase the odds for recurrent falling (OR = 1.09 and 95% CI 1.07-1.11). Moreover, depressive symptoms were a significant mediator between polyvictimization and recurrent falling. The mediating effect was 28.4%.



DISCUSSION: Polyvictimization was associated with higher odds of recurrent falling, and this association was mediated by depressive symptoms.

Language: en