Abstract

AIM: This pilot study was designed to examine the feasibility of using telemedicine to deliver a fall prevention program, a modified Otago exercise program, to low-income older adults living independently in affordable housing apartments.



METHODS: A mixed-methods feasibility study. Participants were divided into two groups: one group participated in a 12-week modified Otago fall prevention program via telehealth, while the other group participated in the program with an on-site instructor. Performance-based measures of physical function and self-report measures for self-efficacy for exercise and social connectedness were collected pre- and post-intervention and 1 year later.



RESULTS: All participants completed the 12-week intervention and expressed satisfaction with both the telehealth program and the on-site instructor-led program. There were no major differences in performance or self-report measures between the two groups, showing that telehealth-delivered applications can be effective. Participants in the on-site instructor-led group performed slightly better on performance-based measures, while those in the telehealth group scored higher on self-report measures of self-efficacy and social network scales.



CONCLUSION: A telehealth-delivered exercise program that includes strength and balance exercises and walking was feasible to conduct with a small group of low-income older adults living in a community-based apartment complex. Recruitment and retention of participants for the study was successful, and participants expressed satisfaction with the intervention whether conducted in-person or via telehealth.

