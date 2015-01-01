|
Mennicke A, Bowling J, Geiger E, Brewster M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32877621
OBJECTIVE: This study's purpose was to examine whether disclosures to friends or family post-victimization was associated with emotional and academic consequences (e.g. feeling detached from others, getting worse grades) among students grouped by sexual identity and race intersections. Participants and Methods: We analyzed data from an online survey that was distributed to students (n = 6,331) at a university in the Southeast.
interpersonal violence; Disclosure; race; sexual minority