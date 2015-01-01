Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined students' perceptions of campus environmental factors related to bystander intentions and behaviors, and if intentions mediated the relationship between students' perceptions and behaviors.



PARTICIPANTS: Participants were 274 students at a southern university who observed a situation they believed was, or could lead to, a sexual assault.



METHODS: Participants completed an online campus climate survey in April 2015.



RESULTS: Nearly 70% reported intervening, 21.5% did nothing, 9.5% waited to see if they needed to intervene. Students' knowledge of campus policies and procedures and their bystander intentions were associated with bystander behaviors. Students' knowledge of campus policies and procedures and being female were related to bystander intentions. The indirect path between being female, bystander intentions, and taking action, as well as the indirect path between knowing campus policies and procedures, bystander intentions, and taking action were significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide important implications for prevention programing.

