Abstract

Coercive measures are a highly controversial issue in mental health. Although scientific evidence on their impact is limited, they are frequently used. Furthermore, they lead to a high number of ethical, legal, and clinical repercussions on both patients, and professionals and institutions. This review aims to assess the impact of the main alternative measures to prevent or limit the use of coercive measures with restraints in the management of agitated psychiatric patients. The research was conducted following the guidelines recommended by PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) in Medline, Cochrane Library, CINAHL, Web of Science, PsycInfo, LILACS, and Health Database of records between 2015 and 2020. After a critical reading, 21 valid articles were included. Both simple interventions and complex restraint programs were evaluated. Training in de-escalation techniques, risk assessment, and implementation of the "six core strategies" or "Safewards" program were the most assessed and effective interventions to reduce aggressive behaviors and the use of coercive measures. According to the revised literature, it is possible to reduce the use of restraints and coercive measures and not increase the number of incidents and violent behaviors among the patients through a non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach. However, further research and further randomized clinical trials are needed to compare the different alternatives and provide higher quality evidence.

