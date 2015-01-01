Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hazardous material (HAZMAT) transportation drivers are responsible for safe delivery of consignments and face multiple challenges carrying out their duties. Drivers are also the first to respond to emergencies and accidents.



Objectives: The purpose of the present study was to identify the essential competencies needed by HAZMAT transportation drivers to deal with emergencies.



Methods: Three rounds of focus groups were conducted using expert panels comprised of HAZMAT specialists, health, safety and emergency representatives, security experts and transportation advisors from June to July 2019. The panel discussed competencies, gathered from a literature review, for emergency responders.



Results: The panel identified six (6) core and 23 sub-competencies of HAZMAT drivers. This is the first study in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) to identify core competencies of HAZMAT truck drivers.



Conclusions: The integration of these competencies into a development and training program for drivers will better enable drivers to handle emergencies in an efficient and effective manner.

Participant Consent: Obtained.



Ethics Approval: The Graduate Advisory Committee of Comsats University approved study protocols.



Competing Interests: The authors declare no competing financial interests.

