Abstract

Identifying and taking care of the suicidal risk: the concern for others. The suicidal crisis is a period of rupture in the existence of an individual, marked by psychic suffering and tension, the major risk of which being suicide. The diagnostic and therapeutic intervention of the clinician can be made complex by the clinical presentation specific to each individual and the ambivalence of these patients. In this article, we propose ways to identify and evaluate the suicidal crisis, with semio logical elements, and criteria for assessing risk, urgency and dangerousness (RUD). We also provide support for the assessment of the suicidal crisis, with the notions of respect, listening, understanding, and questions to bein cluded in the evaluation of suicidal thoughts and intentions. These elements must make it possible to rigorously evaluate the suicide potential and to help the therapeutic decision, in order to bring the most adapted intervention to these patients.

Language: fr